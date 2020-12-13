SHILLONG/TURA, Dec 12: Various organisations under the banner of Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisation (CoMSO) on Saturday announced a statewide agitation on December 19, which marks one year of the unanimous passage of the resolution on ILP by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

CoMSO Secretary, Roykupar Synrem, on Saturday informed that they have decided to intensify their agitation against the delay by the central government to green-light the implementation of ILP in Meghalaya.

“On December 19, we will hold protests in all the district headquarters as well as sub-divisions,” Synrem said, adding, “the mode of protest is left with the co-ordination committees at the district level”.

He further informed that on December 30, a torch rally will be taken out all over the state in protest against the same.

Meanwhile, various organisations from Garo Hills burnt effigies of the NDA government in Tura on Saturday intensifying their demand protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and for the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in state,

The organisations comprising the Garo Students’ Union (GSU), Federation of Khasi-Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP), A’chik Youth Welfare Organization (AYWO) and Association for Democracy and Empowerment (ADE) converged at PA Sangma Stadium, where a brief meeting was held to express their discontentment about the CAA.

Members of the various organisations also shouted slogans demanding the immediate implementation of ILP, Meghalaya Residents Security and Safety Act (MRSSA) and the Garo Customary Law (GCL).

The demands to include Garo language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution as well as the preparation of separate electoral roll for the GHADC were also raised.

Speaking during the meeting, FKJGP president, Pritam Arengh, reminded that since 2015, 13 pressure groups from the state have been raising demands for the implementation of ILP in the state.

He bemoaned that despite the long-pending demands, the former governments have failed to give an ear to it.

Notwithstanding the hurdles, Arengh said that they will continue to push both state and central governments for the implementation of ILP in state.

Urging the people to stand by the cause, Arengh said the CAA is a major threat to the indigenous people of the state, while also seeking its repeal.