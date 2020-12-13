Transparency imperative in engaging HNLC

SHILLONG, Dec 12: Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma has asked the state government to come clear on their stand as far as holding talks with the banned militant HNLC is concerned.

Speaking to media persons, Sangma said that the government while taking the Centre into the loop should make its stand clear to the members of the militant outfit

“Different governments have different strategies, hence this government’s strategy should be conveyed to the group rather than beating around the bush. I see the chief minister saying something while the Deputy Chief Minister is saying something else on this issue,” Sangma said

The statement was made by the Leader of Opposition as the HNLC has made overtures for peace talks even while it has claimed responsibility of planting an IED in a village in East Jaintia Hills recently.

Recalling that the previous MUA Government handed over a peaceful state to the MDA Government than what it was when the Congress Government inherited the government in 2010, Sangma said that there were killings and kidnappings galore but the Congress-led Government worked tirelessly to achieve peace without any blood bath.

“We had a strategy and ensured that the youth that are willing to return to the mainstream were facilitated to do so. The incumbent Government should follow that strategy,” Sangma said.

Admitting that banned groups are always on the lookout to influence youths to join them, Sangma said that when the youth are angry and frustrated, they become potential cadres who will be targeted by the militant outfits.

“Government has to ensure that the youths do not have any reason to explore those grey areas which are considered dangerous misadventures,” he said.

He also suggested that government should adopt a multi-pronged approach to ensure that the youth desist from joining such groups.