NPP’s regional allies poked on key issues

SHILLONG, Dec 12: The Opposition Congress on Saturday said the silence of the regional parties that are constituents of the National People’s Party-led MDA government on important issues will be questioned by the people in the 2023 Assembly elections.

“All the regional forces seem comfortable with clinging on to the conglomeration called the MDA. We have nothing to say but come elections, questions will be asked,” senior Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh said.

She termed the ongoing agitations of the MeECL employees as pathetic and painful.

“You can feel their mental anxiety. The municipal workers are also not getting salaries for four months. These are important issues,” Lyngdoh said.

Reminding the government of its promise to the employees that the arrears from the Pay Commission implemented in the state will be cleared, she said: “One year down the line they have not got their arrears.”

She further said, “The public is smart, can read between the lines and are observing. But we don’t know what will happen in 2023, whether all these questions will continue to be asked.”

Wondering if the MDA was under tremendous pressure, the Congress leader said the CLP leaders had met a day ago to advise the state government to pursue the implementation of inner-line permit and fast-track the MRSSA.