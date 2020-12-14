Status of maternal and child health in SGH reviewed

TURA: The present status of the District Maternal and Child Health in South Garo Hills District was recently reviewed by Deputy Commissioner cum Chairman of the District Health Society, H B Marak in the presence of District Maternal Death Surveillance and Response Committee and members of Deceased families at the NIC Conference Hall in Baghmara.

The annual review was conducted to assess the gaps between the Service providers and the community on the occurrence of Death of mother and a child in families and also to improve the quality of Health care services to the mothers and their children so that the District can come up with solutions to reduce maternal and infant mortality by exploring the lacunae in the Health system towards requirements during pregnancy and child birth.

Issues and gaps faced by the families were discussed one by one where it was decided after listening to their problems and hardships, to increase more IEC and awareness activities, improve the quality of home based new born care services, provide PMSMA services for all pregnant mothers and early admittance in the hospital for institutional delivery for far flung and hard to reach areas in the District.

Marak in his concluding remark pointed out the importance of reduction of maternal and infant deaths in the District. He also urged the people to avail the services provided by the Health Department free of cost and to adopt the habit of early Health seeking behaviour to prevent all avoidable deaths in the future.