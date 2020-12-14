Ex-AASU leader to join political party this week

GUWAHATI: Former All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) general secretary, Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Monday announced that he would join the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) during the regional party’s two-day political convention at Sivasagar from December 16.

“The decision to take the political plunge has been taken after detailed consultations with the students union, educationists, intellectuals and a cross-section of people and well-wishers,” Gogoi said while addressing reporters here.

An offshoot of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) movement, AJP was floated by the AASU and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) in September last year.

The former students’ union leader, who was in the limelight during the anti-CAA movement in the state last year, said that issues raised from the platform of an apolitical organisation like AASU were ignored by the powers that be and that the decision to take the political plunge was triggered by “political injustice and lack of political foresightedness”.

“I feel that this is the time for me to join politics to lay a strong foundation for regionalism in the coming days so that the future of the indigenous people of the state is secure. An alternative (to national parties) in the form of a united regional political force is also imperative,” he said.

The core committee of AJP will be constituted on December 16 while the party’s first state executive meeting will be held on December 17.

The constitution of the party will also be placed during the two-day convention.

The former AASU leader had resigned from the post of general secretary during the recently concluded 17th general convention of the students union at Duliajan.