UDP pushes for MRSSA, 2019

SHILLONG, Dec 13: The United Democratic Party (UDP), an ally of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), has demanded immediate implementation of the Meghalaya Resident Safety and Security (Amendment) Act, 2019.

“Whatever mechanism that is proposed to be introduced may not be fully effective. There may be loopholes and inadequacies but in the absence of any mechanism, public ire and fury will continue to be there,” UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said while replying to a query on the party’s stand on MRSSA, 2019.

“We might as well try it out with all sincerity and right intent…any issue that may arise can be corrected and streamlined,” he added.

Enquired whether the UDP would support the MRSSA 2016 or its amended version (2019 Act), the UDP leader said, “I think we should go in line with the MDA Government on MRSSA. The amended one is an improvement on the earlier Act and has more teeth and is substantive”.

It may be noted that Leader of the Opposition, Mukul Sangma, had recently sought Governor Satya Pal Malik’s intervention to recall the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security (Amendment) Act, 2019 and had demanded implementation of the MRSSA, 2016 in its original form.

However, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had downplayed the demand of the Opposition Congress to implement the original Act, saying that amendments to the MRSSA are meant to make it more effective.

The Governor is yet to give his assent to the MRSSA, 2019 although he has assured the state leaders that he was looking into it.