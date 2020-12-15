Aaranyak organises workshop on identification of birds, mammals, reptiles

GUWAHATI: Assam Forest Department has started a process of documentation of bio resources in Bihali Reserve Forest in Sonitpur district of Assam.

As part of the initiative, biodiversity conservation organisation, Aaranyak as per the request of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Sonitpur East Division, Suhas Kadam, organised a workshop on identification birds, mammals and reptiles where over 50 persons took part.

All the participants in the workshop were either forest staff or Joint Forest Management Committee (JFMC) members of Sonitpur East Division.

The workshop was conducted as resource persons by Dr Rajiv Basumatary, Abidur Rahman and Arif Hussain. The programme was organised at Rangagora LP School near Bihali Reserve Forest.