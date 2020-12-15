No winter session of Parliament due to COVID scare

New Delhi, Dec 15: There will be no winter session of Parliament this time because of the coronavirus outbreak, the government has officially said, ending speculation.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has said in a letter to a Congress MP that all political parties favour scrapping the session to avoid any Covid spread and jumping straight to the Budget session in January. But the Congress says it has not been consulted.

Joshi replied yesterday to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary’s letter demanding a session to discuss controversial new farm laws that are at the core of massive farmer protests on highways near Delhi. Chaudhary, the Congress’s Lok Sabha leader, had stressed on the need to amend the laws, which he said were rammed through parliament by the government.

The minister replied that he had held discussions with leaders of all parties and the consensus was not to call a session due to COVID-19 even though the monsoon session held in September after a long delay due to anti-virus logistics was “one of the most productive sessions with 27 bills passed in 10 continuous sittings”. Among those bills were the three farm laws that have sparked the current farmer protests.

“Winter months are very crucial for managing the pandemic because of recent spurt in cases during this period, particularly in Delhi,” Mr Joshi wrote to the Congress MP.

Soon after details of the letter emerged, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted that the government was “departing from the truth” and the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Congress member Ghulam Nabi Azad, had not been consulted.

The Constitution says that Parliament must meet within six months. The Budget session is likely in the last week of January ahead of the budget announcement on February 1.

Several Congress leaders had asked for a session at the earliest, with precautions in place, saying it was critical to discuss various concerns before the country, including the farmer protests, the economy and the China row.

In September, the monsoon session was cut short after many MPs contracted Covid.

Seventeen members of the Lok Sabha and eight from the Rajya Sabha had tested positive in tests carried out before the session started.

Many MPs who had tested negative initially were infected during the session. According to ministers, the infection spread despite measures like social distancing, separate shifts and regular RT-PCR tests.

Around 200 of the 785 parliamentarians are above 65 and so, more vulnerable to the coronavirus.