AAY, PHH and non-NFSA rice released

TURA, Dec 15: The Deputy Commissioner (Supply), West Garo Hills, Tura has informed that Rice for AAY, PHH and Non-NFSA beneficiaries under NFSA/Non-NFSA for the month of December, 2020 in respect of Tura Sadar Division has been released.

Therefore, all the Fair Price Shop Dealers under Tura Sadar Division are directed to issue rice as per Government prescribed scale of 35 Kg of rice per Card per month at the rate of Rs. 3.00 per Kg for AAY (yellow colour) beneficiaries, 5 Kg per Head per month at the rate of Rs. 3.00 per Kg for PHH (pink colour) beneficiaries and 7.10 Kg per Card per Month for which price has to be fixed by the Price Vigilance Committee of Fair Price Shop Centre, not exceeding Rs. 13/- per Kg for Non-NFSA (blue colour) beneficiaries.

All the beneficiaries may purchase their quota from their respective Fair shop Dealers and the F P Shop Dealers are directed to issue as per prescribed scale and rate mentioned above.