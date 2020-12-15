Meghalaya MP W R Kharlukhi tests positive for COVID19

SHILLONG: Rajya Sabha MP from Meghalaya, WR Kharlukhi has tested positive for COVID-19.

Confirming this, state Health Minister AL Hek on Tuesday said that the contact tracing of the Rajya Sabha MP was on.

The Rajya Sabha MP had met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in his chamber a day before the Chief Minister tested positive on December 11.

It may be mentioned that almost half of the cabinet ministers including the Chief Minister have already tested positive and while all have recovered the Chief Minister is still under home quarantine.