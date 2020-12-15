Assam CID nabs one more in scholarship scam

GUWAHATI: The criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam Police arrested one more accused in connection with the multi-crore pre-matric scholarship scam, police sources informed.

“Abu Mucha Ahmed (48), from Badlabazar under Nagarbera police station in Kamrup district, was arrested on Monday,” a statement issued by Assam Police said on Tuesday.

Ahmed is a business correspondent of a nationalised bank and the owner of a CSP (customer service point) located at Badlabazar, Nagarbera.

“He was produced before the court today which granted four days police remand,” the statement said.

With his arrest, the total number of arrests in the CID police station case (number 20/2020 under Sections 120(B)/406/409/419/420/468/471 IPC) has gone up to 30.

Among the arrested include five headmasters, one teacher, five owners of CSPs of nationalised banks, a president of a school management committee besides at least 10 middlemen and a couple of electronic data processors.

They are alleged to have been involved in the misappropriation of pre-matric scholarship funds of about Rs 10 crore, meant for economically disadvantaged minority students.

Teams from Assam CID have been relentlessly conducting raids in different districts over the past two months to arrest those involved in the case.