Selection of Meghalaya Cricket team complete

TURA : The Meghalaya Cricket team is all set to represent the state in National cricket tournaments organized by the BCCI like the Sayed Mustaq Ali, Ranji Trophy and Vijay Harare tournaments with the team being finalized on Tuesday.

Trial matches were earlier held at the Allotgre Stadium in Tura from December 7 to 11 to select players to be included in the team during which players from all over the state participated. A total of fifteen players were selected from the trail matches.

As per the release issued by the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) the selected players include Chengkham Sangma, Aditya Singhania, Abhay Negi, Larry G Sangma, Akash Kumar Choudhury, Dippu Sangma, Yogesh Tiwari, Rohit Shah, Anish Charak, Wanlambok Nongkhlaw, Kilco Sangma, Shellingstar Thabah and Punit S Bisht, Sanjay Yadav and Ravi Teja, who are all Guest Players approved by the BCCI.

Three Stand by players- Shiva Sangma, Wellmanson Passah and Shaisngi Lyngdoh will also accompany the Meghalaya team and an additional 6 players have also been selected to be a part of the conditioning camp. These players include Aryan Bora, Jhonny M Sangma, Riboklanf Hynniewta, Md Nafees Sidique, Marcus Bhujel and Steven Syiemlieh.

Coach Goutam Shome and Trainer Himmat Singh, who are both BCCI certified along with Physio Surojit Biswas and a Manager will also be travelling with the team as the support staff.