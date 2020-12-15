Ishant’s absence throws a problem for India, experienced Umesh likely

NEW DELHI: Ishant Sharma, who could have become only the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to tour Australia five times, will be missed not just because of his experience but because of the kind of wickets he has taken Down Under on those five tours.

The right-arm pace bowler, who was a part of India’s fast bowling trio that picked over 68 per cent of Australia’s wickets on the last tour, was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in October with an abdominal muscle tear. Now, he has also been ruled out of India’s tour of Australia, dealing a blow to the successful Indian attack from 2018-19, that will have to search for the third pace bowling option from among Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini.

None of these can match Ishant in experience, especially what he has done to top Aussie batsmen, including Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke, both of whom he has picked thrice, although occasionally after they’d scored runs.

While Ishant has picked 31 wickets over 13 Tests in Australia, it is quality of those wickets that stand out. Nearly two-thirds of these 31 scalps have been among the Nos. 1 to 5 Aussie batsmen while among the remaining, he has also picked the likes of Andrew Symonds and Michael Hussey batting at No.6 in different Test matches.

It says a lot about Ishant’s utility to India side that Aussie batsman Steve Smith said last week that India will miss him.

“Ishant is probably a big loss for them… he’s played a lot of cricket. Without him, it may not be their strongest,” Smith had said.

On Tuesday, India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane echoed Smith’s words saying, “We will definitely miss Ishant being a senior fast bowler.”

Rahane though said that the options look good.

“I think we do have a really strong attack. Umesh, Siraj, Jasprit and Shami. They are all good, experienced and they know how to bowl in these conditions. It is all about bowling in partnerships and as you all know that we did really well last time, new series starting with the pink ball. I believe that we have the attack to get 20 wickets,” he told the media.

What will be missed, however, is Ishant’s height that gives him extra, disconcerting bounce as well as his ability to use the old ball. Even as recently as the previous series India played in February, in New Zealand, Ishant managed to get Ross Taylor off a delivery that rose from the good length.

In his absence it is likely, as Rahane hinted, India might go in with Umesh Yadav in the first Test.

Although Yadav didn’t play the second day-night warm-up, he impressed in the first warm-up picking four wickets including three in an innings. He dismissed Aussie opener Joe Burns on both occasions and also got Australia skipper Tim Paine.

