Opp asks regional parties to reconsider ties with MDA

SHILLONG, Dec 15: The Opposition Congress has, yet again, asked the regional allies of the NPP-led MDA Government to take a conscious decision and reconsider their ties with the ruling in the wake of allegations of rampant corruption.

Addressing a press conference here today, Congress Spokesperson Zenith Sangma said, “There is a narrative that this corrupt government is surviving because of the regional parties who are also getting a share of the spoils.”

Reminding the regional parties that they have to go back to the people after few years to seek fresh mandate, Zenith advised the regional parties to take a fresh look on their ties with the ruling party.

Referring to the anomalies in the MeECL, Zenith reiterated that the government should appoint an officer, not below the rank of additional chief secretary, as chairman cum managing director (CMD) of MeECL. He also demanded proper inquiry into the anomalies and proper streamlining of the management.

Lamenting that MeECL employees have not be paid their salaries for two months, he added that the Opposition will not allow MeECL with more than 4,000 employees to die because of inept management by the government.

Meanwhile, MeECL employees on Tuesday staged a pen-down strike against non-payment of salaries and at the same time resolving to continue with their proposed hunger strike on Wednesday.

The employees also made it clear that there has been no indication from the management to engage in discussions with the employees.