Cong alleges extortion from coal trucks by CM’s relatives

SHILLONG, Dec 15: The Opposition Congress on Tuesday claimed that the chief minister’s family and his close relatives were allegedly involved in illegal collection of toll from coal-laden trucks in Garo Hills.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress Spokesperson Zenith Sangma accused Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s brother-in-law, Sanjay A Sangma, of indulging in extortion from coal-laden trucks plying through National Highway 62.

Sangma recalled that Sanjay A Sangma had fought the 2018 Assembly elections as an NPP candidate from Mahendraganj constituency.

Giving details about the alleged case, Zenith said that the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) had arbitrarily issued an order in the pretext of collecting monopoly tax from the coal trucks plying through NH-62.

The order issued by the Secretary to the Executive Committee of GHADC on October 16 states that “The EC is pleased to settle Wageasi coal market with Sanjay A Sangma of Tura Hawakhana, P.O. Tura for Rs 3 lakh from November 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022, on the following terms and conditions…” “My question is under which provision or rule of the GHADC, this kind of order was issued whereas the GHADC is getting its share of royalty through the state government. It is highly illegal,” he said.

Zenith said the signboard put up at the gate mentions “Office of the GHADC – coal monopoly Wageasi, North Garo Hills” which means that GHADC authorities should also be present.

“But only the lessee is collecting the money. From the first day Rs 500 was collected from each truck but from yesterday onward the amount has gone up to Rs 1,000,” he said.

In view of this, Zenith said some of the responsible citizens of North Garo Hills District have made complaints before the deputy commissioner, who has endorsed it to the SP concerned to take necessary action.

“After the complaint was received, these people have now begun collecting money from coal trucks illegally under police protection. Such is the state of affairs in Meghalaya,” Zenith said.

The Congress leader warned that if the government continues to remain adamant on the matter, the Opposition may be compelled to knock the doors of the Judiciary.