Pot Pourri

Japan ‘Twitter killer’ sentenced to death

Tokyo, Dec 15: A Japanese court on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing and dismembering nine people, most of whom had posted suicidal thoughts on social media, in a case that shocked the country. The Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court found Takahiro Shiraishi, known as the “Twitter killer,” guilty of killing, dismembering and storing the bodies of the victims in his apartment in Zama, near Tokyo. Shiraishi, 30, pleaded guilty and said he would not appeal his death sentence. Police arrested Shiraishi in 2017 after finding the bodies of eight females and one male in cold-storage cases in his apartment. Investigators said Shiraishi approached the victims via Twitter, offering to assist them with their suicidal wishes. He killed the women, including teenagers, after raping them, and also killed a boyfriend of one of the women to silence him, investigators said. On Twitter, Shiraishi used the name “Hangman,” promising to help his victims die and inviting them to his apartment. Although his defense lawyers argued that he assisted the victims’ suicidal wishes, Shiraishi later said he killed them without their consent. In the ruling, presiding Judge Naokuni Yano said none of the victims agreed to be killed and that Shiraishi was fully responsible for their deaths, according to media reports. He said the crime was extremely heinous and had caused fear and concern in a society where social media have become an indispensable part of everyday life, NHK public television reported. Japan’s suicide rate ranks among the world’s highest. Following a recent decline, the number has climbed back this year as people were hit by the effects of the pandemic. Japan’s crime rate is relatively low, but it has experienced some recent high-profile killings. (AP)

Maldives considers burying Sri Lankan Muslims Asia

Colombo, Dec 15: The Maldives president’s office says it is discussing how to provide a “humane response” to a request from neighbouring Sri Lanka to allow burials for Muslims who die of COVID-19. Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Hood said Tuesday that President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has received a request from Sri Lanka to look into the possibility of allowing such burials. “The request has been received. At present we are considering and discussions are ongoing with regard to what would be the appropriate and humane response,” Hood told The Associated Press. There was no immediate confirmation from Sri Lanka of such a request. Sri Lanka’s government in March announced it will cremate the bodies of all people who die of COVID-19, saying the coronavirus could contaminate underground water. Sri Lankan Muslims have urged the government to allow burials, citing their religious beliefs. They accuse the government of denying Muslims a basic right without scientific grounds, since many countries in the world allow burials. Sri Lanka’s confirmed cases since March reached 33,477 on Tuesday, including 154 fatalities. Sri Lankan prisons are also highly congested with more than 26,000 inmates crowded in facilities with a capacity of 10,000. (AP)