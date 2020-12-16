Umling entry point opening shifted to December 21

SHILLONG, Dec 15: The state government has deferred the inauguration of the entry-exit point cum facilitation centre at Umling in Ri Bhoi district to December 21 instead of the proposed inauguration on Wednesday.

Informing this here today, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that he will inaugurate the entry-exit point on December 21 since the tourists from outside the state will also be allowed to visit from December 21 and some of the tourists can even attend the inauguration.