Saffron party won’t ditch ILP issue, asserts Hek

SHILLONG, Dec 15: Health Minister, AL Hek on Tuesday said the state BJP would not back out from the demand on the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

“We are a part of the resolution passed in the Assembly on the implementation of the ILP where even opposition Congress had lent its support,” Hek, who is a BJP stalwart, said.

“The resolution was passed by the House and the MLAs shouldn’t be confused about it. We met (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah while handing over the resolution and we have full faith in him,” he said.

Stating that the BJP stands committed, he said ensuring the ILP’s implementation in the state was a collective responsibility.

“The chief minister is leading the way and we have to follow him. The Governor has also taken a lot of initiatives. Why will the BJP back out? We are a part and parcel of this resolution,” Hek said responding to a query that the pressure groups were skeptical about the state BJP’s commitment.

The resolution was passed on December 19, 2019, when the state government had come under intense pressure from various quarters after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed to become an Act.

Now, the demands for the implementation of the ILP and the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security (Amendment) Act are getting intensified. Questioning the delay of their implementation, the pressure groups have chalked out a series of programmes as part of a fresh agitation.