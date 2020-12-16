World Watch

Chinese escape attack in Pak

Karachi, Dec 15: A group of Chinese nationals narrowly escaped a terror attack in this southern Pakistani city on Tuesday when unknown assailants fixed a magnetic explosive device to their vehicle in the upmarket Clifton area, police said. According to senior police officials, the Chinese nationals were travelling in a van when they noticed two men on a motorcycle attach something to the vehicle near the Bilawal roundabout. “They stopped the vehicle immediately on the side of the road and called the police helpline,” SSP Zubair Nazeer Sheikh told the media. He said the bomb disposal squad arrived at the scene and removed the device which was set off by a remote control by the assailants from some distance away. (PTI)

Israel tests missile system

Jerusalem, Dec 15: Israel’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday it successfully conducted a series of live fire drills with its multi-range missile-defense system, providing protection against threats posed by arch-enemy Iran and its proxies along Israel’s northern and southern borders. Defense officials said it was the first time they have conducted an integrated test bringing together the various components. They are the “Arrow,” which intercepts long-range missiles; “David’s Sling,” meant to shoot down medium-range missiles; and the “Iron Dome,” which has been used for years to defend against incoming rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. Moshe Patel, head of Israel’s Middle Defense Organisation, said the drill “demonstrated a multi-layered approach to dealing with threats” that incorporates all three systems. (AP)

Seven killed in Pak accident

Peshawar Dec 15: At least seven people, including six women and a child, were killed and several others injured after the vehicle they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, police said. The accident happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the vehicle, a jeep, skidded off the road and fell into the gorge, killing six women and a three-year old child on the spot. Fifteen people were badly injured and out of them the condition of five are stated to be critical, police said. (PTI)