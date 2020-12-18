Hek, Sanbor push Guv for ILP, HNLC talks

SHILLONG, Dec 17: State BJP legislators AL Hek and Sanbor Shullai today met Governor Satya Pal Malik and urged him to take up with the Centre the demand of the state to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and the issue of peace talks of insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Army (HNLC).

“The state BJP stands with the demand of the people for the implementation of ILP. The party had lent its support to the resolution passed unanimously earlier in the Assembly to urge the Centre to implement ILP,” Hek, who is the state’s Health Minister, said.

He said both of them requested Malik to take up the issue of ILP’s implementation with the Centre on an urgent basis.

“The Governor has assured us that he will discuss the matter with the Centre,” Hek said. Stating that they also requested him to discuss the issue of HNLC peace talks with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Hek said, “We want the peace talks to happen as soon as possible”.

He appealed to the HNLC to shun the path of violence. The appeal was made as the outfit continued with violent acts as evident from its claiming responsibility of some recent IED blasts.

Hek said he had no idea if the peace talks would be conditional. “We need peace in the state. The peace talks can contribute to it,” he said.

On the demand over the post of Vice Chancellor of North Eastern Hill University, Hek said they requested the Governor to go for a local eligible female candidate.

Independent MDC supports UDA

Independent MDC Latiplang Kharkongor has extended support to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) led by KHADC CEM Titos Chyne on Thursday.

Kharkongor said he has extended support to the Executive Committee of the KHADC as he said that the current EC has supported the implementation of ILP and Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act in the state. He was associated with the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by the Congress.

“I have seen that the Executive Committee has taken the issue of ILP and MRSSA very seriously”, he said.

CEM Titos Chyne said that there is a need to strengthen the coalition and said that the support given by Kharkongor will benefit the executive committee of the KHADC.