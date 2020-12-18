Govt warned on entry point delay

SHILLONG, Dec 17: The groups in favour of the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state on Thursday threatened to open the entry-exit point at Umling in Ri Bhoi in the event of further delay in its opening by the state government.

The threat was issued at a gathering at Motphran where members from Khasi Students’ Union, Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP), Ri Bhoi Youth Federation and Hynniewtrep National Youth Front had assembled to stage a protest against the delay in the implementation of ILP and Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act.

The Umling entry-exit point opening was earlier deferred from December 16 to December 21. KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar was critical of the non-tribal organizations and certain individuals for allegedly creating misunderstanding. He urged the local tribal residents to be ready to implement the ILP.

He said the implementation of ILP is a people’s demand and as such, no organization should take credit for it. Describing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as a “virus from Delhi”, he said the ILP’s implementation could prevent the spread of the virus.

FKJGP president Wellbirth Rani said, “We are here to decide that if the government does not open the entry-exit point on December 21, we ourselves will do so to make it functional from that day itself.”