Nongmadan hamlet in Smit gets covered drain

SHILLONG: Nongmadan hamlet in Smit Village under Mawryngkneng Block gets covered drain and community toilet under MGNREGA.

In what was termed as an impossible task, the VEC of Nongmadan under Smit Village with just 120 job card holders turned a filthy kuccha drain into a slab covered drain and community path. The drain which was an eyesore for the Village as well as people who visit Smit Market from different parts of the East Khasi Hills District was transformed into a slab covered drain with community path to facilitate cleanliness and pathway for people who visit the Smit Market.

The slab covered drain and the community path was inaugurated by the Chairman of the State Planning Board, Lambor Malngiang and by the BDO of Mawryngkneng C&RD Block, Ronnie Wahlang, MCS.

The BDO while inaugurating the project stated that nothing is impossible in as far as MGNREGA is concerned if there is unity in purpose and commitment to deliver. He lauded the job card holders most of whom are women for having transformed their dream of a clean Village into a reality.

He expressed confidence that the Nongmadan VEC has the capability of taking up larger projects to facilitate the need and requirements of the community.

Lambor Malngiang who was the Chief Guest of the programme heaped praises on the VEC and the job card holders for having achieved the feat which was considered impossible until last year. He congratulated the BDO and the staff for being farsighted and for implementing the project along with the VEC with utmost dedication, sacrifice and commitment. He expressed satisfaction at the work executed by the VEC Nongmadan and implored upon the villages nearby to emulate the example set by the VEC.

Malngiang also appreciated the Dorbar Shnong Smit and the Nongmadan Village for having seized the opportunities made available under MGNREGA to facilitate and improve the existing developmental activities in the Village.

The Secretary of the VEC, Minigstar Mylliemngap expressed joy at the timely execution of the projects and thanked the Office of the BDO, Mawryngkneng C&RD Block for having provided all the assistance to make the project a reality.

He stated that while the work was first taken up, many expressed apprehensions on whether the project can ever be completed, however, with utmost dedication which involved cleaning of the otherwise abandoned kuccha drain with tons of debri and refuse from the Smit Market, the project has been completed. He also stated that the dreams of all the job card holders has finally fructified with the inauguration of the project.

The programme was attended by the Sordar and Secretary of Smit, the Rangbah Shnong and members of Nongmadan village and the job card holders. As part of the inauguration programme, the ASHA and Amganwadi worker of Nongmadan were feted for their immense contribution in the current fight against pandemic.