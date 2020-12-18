Assam MPs urge Karnataka CM to take action against culprits

GUWAHATI: Two Assam MPs – Abdul Khaleque of Congress representing Barpeta and AIUDF chief, Badruddin Ajmal representing Dhubri parliamentary constituency, have wriiten letters to Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa seeking exemplary action against the culprits involved in the alleged rape and murder of a student from Barpeta in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

“She was from Howli, Barpeta (Assam) under my parliamentary constituency (Barpeta) and a student of East-West College of Bangalore. I request the Karnataka government to take all necessary action against the culprit. Also, I request you to take all necessary action for the safety and security of all the other students and working professionals from Assam residing temporarily in the state of Karnataka,” the letter from the Barpeta MP, Khaleque read.

Dhubri MP, Ajmal also sent a letter to the Karnataka chief minister on Thursday seeking exemplary action against “all the culprits and murderers.”

Meanwhile, police have arrested the prime accused, Anisur Rehaman (21) who was known to the victim and who had taken the girl in “an unconscious state” to the hospital where doctors declared her dead.

The post mortem report of the deceased is awaited.

Police said the girl had arrived in Bengaluru on Monday and that her admission in the college was done through Anisur, a student of the same college and a native of Goalpara in Assam.

A case was registered under sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of IPC on Wednesday on the basis of the FIR filed by the landlord. Investigation is on.

The last rites of the deceased were performed at her native place on Friday.

Meanwhile, a candlelight protest march comprising hundreds of protesters, was taken out at Howly, Barpeta on Friday evening, demanding “justice for the victim” and capital punishment for the accused.

A member of the All Assam Minorities Students Union (Barpeta district) condemned the incident and appealed to the state government to provide security and ensure a safe environment for all students who leave the state with high aspirations for pursuing various courses in other states.