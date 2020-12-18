Sara posts video of ‘Varuna Dhawan the hottest nurse’

Actress Sara Ali Khan on Thursday posted a behind-the-scenes video of Varun Dhawan dressed as a nurse, from the set of their upcoming film Coolie No. 1. In the Instagram video, Sara stands next to Varun, who is seated on a chair and getting his wig fixed before a shot. The actor flashes a smile in his nurse avatar. “Meet Varuna Dhawan, in all her glory,” Sara says, and adds as caption to the video: “Meet the hottest Nurse ever… Varuna Dhawan.” Meanwhile, Varun took to Instagram Stories to say he is thrilled with the response the film’s songs Husn hai suhaana and Mummy kasam have got so far. He has posted videos made by fans while dancing to these foot-tapping numbers. Coolie No.1, which releases on Christmas, is directed by David Dhawan. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever. (IANS)