Akshay mimics Twinkle, she has a witty repartee

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar mimicked wife Twinkle Khanna’s pose in a picture she posted on social media, and she had a hilarious comeback for him in response. A black and white picture Twinkle posted on Instagram has her posing in a cold shoulder top. In the same frame, Akshay pulls down his shirt from one shoulder to strike a similar pose. “Making fun of each other as we go along. Dude, after this you are really going to get a cold shoulder in more ways than one:) #YouMakeMyHeartHumAHappySongSometimes,” she wrote alongside the image. This is not the first time Twinkle has posted a funny post about her husband. She keeps sharing hilarious anecdotes from her life featuring her children and husband for fans on social media. Akshay and Twinkle got married in 2001. The couple have two children — son Aarav, who was born in 2002, and daughter Nitara, who was born in 2012. (IANS)