Chennaiyin FC seek 2nd win of the season, face FC Goa

FATORDA, Dec 18: Two-time champion Chennaiyin FC would look to register only their second win of the season when they take on FC Goa in an Indian Super League match at the Fatorda Stadium, here on Saturday.

Chennaiyin has drawn two and lost two since registering a 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC on the opening night.

Chennaiyin are currently in eighth place with five points after five outings, while FC Goa occupy the sixth spot with six points from as many games.

Though FC Goa has a better head-to-head record, winning nine of the 17 games between both the teams in the ISL and losing seven, Chennaiyin will draw inspiration from their performances against the Goan side last season, especially the 4-1 semi-final first leg victory at home in Chennai.

Chennaiyin would be boosted by the return of Bosnian central defender Enes Sipovic, who missed the goalless draw against NorthEast United. And come Saturday, Enes along with Brazilian defensive partner Eli Sabia will need to be at their best against a Goa attack which boasts of Igor Angulo, who has six goals to his name.

Chennaiyin head coach Csabo Laszlo, in his pre-match press briefing, said that he hopes Portuguese forward Isma will be back next week in training, having also picked up an injury against Mumbai City. He also underscored the importance of scoring and staying focused.

“We want to use our strengths. We need to score goals. We should not be aggressive but focused when we get chances to score. We also have to be organised and stop Goa and we can lead the team to a win,” Laszlo added.

For Goa, Spaniard Angulo has been lethal upfront, but the defense has left a lot to be desired, especially in set-piece situations.

The team has conceded six goals in as many games, of which five came from set-pieces, and it needs to tighten up its defence.

“Our target is to win. But sometimes you draw and lose, maybe because of a penalty,” said FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando.

His team conceded late penalties twice and the Spaniard expressed his dissatisfaction with their tendency to give away soft goals.

“We also have to think about the spaces when we lose the ball and go on to concede the penalty. We are not happy conceding late penalties. It is necessary to think about what happened before the penalty,” he added.

The Chennaiyin FC-FC Goa match promises to be a fast-paced one and a goal fest, given the manner in which both the teams play. (PTI)