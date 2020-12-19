COVID fails to overwhelm revenue of Excise dept

SHILLONG, Dec 18: Defying the odds of COVID-induced months-long recession in Meghalaya, the State Excise department has been successful in realising more than Rs 180 crore as revenue in last seven months, which, much to everyone’s surprise, is even higher than the revenue generated during the same period in 2019.

While this year, between April and October, the department was able to generate Rs 1,80,61,48,073, it had last year realised Rs 137,49,60,375.

The officials said that the revenue could have been more during the period but was slightly affected owing to the unlooked-for lockdown.

“The shops were closed for almost one-and-half months. So, when shops are closed, the revenue generation is bound be affected,” the officials said.

In April, when Meghalaya was under lockdown, the revenue was affected as the department managed to generate only Rs 2.15 crore. However, in May, the revenue saw a sudden leap with the department obtaining Rs 42.97 crore.

The official is upbeat about the department earning more revenue before March 2021.

Earlier this year, the Meghalaya Government has approved a hike of 25 per cent on the maximum retail price for liquor in a bid to generate additional Excise revenue for tackling the economic woes brought about by COVID-19.

The government is of the belief that this hike in price of liquor will generate additional revenue to the tune of Rs 120-130 crore approximately.