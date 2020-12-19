Femicide sparks protest in EJH village

JOWAI, Dec 18: Locals of Sohkymphor village in East Jaintia Hills took to the streets on Friday after an 18-year-old girl was kidnapped and killed.

It is suspected that the girl, who was studying in Class X, was allegedly gang-raped and murdered.

The girl, who hails from Rtiang village, had gone missing from her school on Thursday, and after strenuous searches by the relatives and family members, her body was recovered the next day.

During the protest, students, parents and NGOs were seen displaying banners and placards, demanding justice for the girl and stern punishment to the perpetrators.