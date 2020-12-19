Frosty Friday marks onset of winter in Shillong

SHILLONG, Dec 18: As the mercury saw a sudden dip here in the city on Friday, many parts of Shillong experienced the first frost of the season, marking the onset of winter, which seems to have reached its peak this year.

Meadows, open spaces, rooftops and cars parked in the open were seen blanketed in frost in the wee hours of Friday.

In general, the city breeze felt a little chillier and the citizenry were seen donning warm hats with mufflers. The town was buzzing with talks of a “different kind of cold” on the day.

An Indian Metrological Department (IMD) official said that the maximum temperature was slightly above normal while the minimum temperature was near normal.

The minimum temperature was monitored at 5.3 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal and the lowest temperature of 2020’s winter season.

It is learnt that the lowest temperature recorded in December last year was 4.9 degrees Celsius on December 4, while in 2018, it was 3.8, tracked on December 20.

Interestingly, digging into previous records, it was discerned that the all-time lowest temperature recorded in the month of December in Shillong is -3.3 degrees Celsius (December 30, 1983). Over the past 10 years, 2.7 degrees Celsius (December 16, 2015) is the record for the lowest temperature in December in Shillong.

Reacting to a query about the weather pattern in the forthcoming days, officials at the IMD said that for the next 4-5 days, minimum temperature is likely to be around 5 degrees Celsius, adding that there are indications that the city is experiencing temperature slightly above normal.