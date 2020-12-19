Dry days in EJH

MEGHALAYA
By From Our Correspondent

Khliehriat, Dec 18: East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner (Excise) has declared December 24 and 25, and January 1 as dry days on the account of Christmas and New Year respectively.
According to a statement, all bonded warehouses, IMFL retailers, bars, canteen and outstills have been directed to remain closed in the district on the aforesaid dates.

