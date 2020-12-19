Govt may rope in private partner

SHILLONG, Dec 18: The Meghalaya government is exploring the idea of a public-private partnership to make the cancer wing at Shillong Civil Hospital operational at the earliest.

The government is keen to ensure that the cancer wing, which has seen undue delay, is made operational once the COVID situation normalises.

On Friday, Health Minister, AL Hek along with Health officials inspected the proposed cancer wing following which it was decided to shift the Oncology department to the cancer wing. Deliberations were held over procurement of equipment and machines for the cancer wing.

Hek informed that the department is keen to ensure that the trauma centre is made functional at the earliest.