Guv seeks early end to interstate border row

SHILLONG, Dec 18: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday asked both Meghalaya and Assam to work towards resolving the long-pending border dispute between them.

“The central government may be asked to intervene only if the states in question fail to resolve the problem,” Malik said.

The Meghalaya government claimed 12 disputed areas such as Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Langpih, Borduar, Boklapara, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Khanapara-Pillangkata, Desh Doomreah, Block I & II, Khanduli-Psiar and Ratacherra, covering an area of approximately 2,729.14 sq km.

Talks at the chief minister’s level on the dispute have been pending for almost three years.

On the alleged leakage from uranium effluent tanks at Nongbah Jynrin village in South West Khasi Hills, the Governor said if there was indeed any leakage, it should be taken care of.

“I don’t know much about this matter as different types of stories are emerging but if there is any leakage, it should be addressed,” he said.

The state government engaged three agencies such as North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), IIT-Guwahati and Atomic Minerals Directorate to carry out studies at the site. The NEHU is expected to submit its report within this month, while the IIT-Guwahati is likely to conduct a study in January.

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council and several pressure groups too conducted separate studies. Claiming leakage from the uranium effluent tanks, they raised concerns over the delay in the completion of the investigation by the agencies engaged and asked the authorities concerned to expedite the process.

The Khasi Students’ Union had stated that they were not satisfied with the agencies engaged by the state government to carry out the study, saying that they were directly or indirectly connected to the government and, as such, their reports cannot be trusted.