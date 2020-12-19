JNV extends last date for online application

WILLIAMNAGAR : The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya had extended last date for submission of online applications for admission to Class IX through Lateral Entry for the year 2021 – 2022 till 31 December and asked the candidates to apply free of cost by visiting the website www.navodaya.gov.in

According to KK Mishra, the principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Williamnagar, the last date for online admission to Class VI have been extended till 29 December and the correction window will remain opened on 30 and 31 December.