JNV extends last date for online application

WILLIAMNAGAR :  The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya had extended  last date for submission of online applications for admission to Class IX through Lateral Entry  for the year 2021 – 2022 till 31 December and asked the candidates  to apply free of cost by visiting the website www.navodaya.gov.in

According to KK Mishra, the principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Williamnagar, the last date for online admission to Class VI have been extended till 29 December  and the correction window will remain opened on 30 and 31 December.

