Rally against alcoholism, teenage pregnancy and other social issues

TURA: A women-led rally to raise awareness on the burning social issues of alcoholism, teenage pregnancy, early marriage and health and nutrition of women was organized on Saturday in the border region of Purakhasia.

Organised by the Bilcham Cluster Federation of Purakhasia, which was formed under the aegis of NRLM – MSRLS, the rally was actively supported by the District Administration, including DMMU-West Garo Hills , Block functionaries, Police Department, Social Welfare, Health & Family Welfare Department and Local NGOs.

The Self-Help Group members under the National Rural Livelihood Mission raised concern about the evil menace of Alcoholism, teenage pregnancy, Maternal Death which has been major issues and challenges faced by women and their families in many parts of the state, including Garo Hills.

They also reiterated their stand and strong belief that coming together as one through the Self-Help Groups and ultimately through CLF is more viable and achievable to overcome these issues.

As many as 193 members and 82 SHGs- a total of 13 VOs rallied in their respective localities during this event strictly adhering to the Covid – 19 Protocols laid by the District Administration. The Women folk from all walks of life participated during this event showing their support. The rally covered an area of 6-8kms from Belabor Village to Purakhasia Bazar Bridge. This rally is a first of its kind in the whole of West Garo Hills District.