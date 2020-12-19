NEPA holds passing out parade of 47th batch trainees of Basic Course

SHILLONG: The Dikshant Parade of 47th Batch Basic Course trainees, held at the North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) was reviewed by the Director of the Academy Deepak Kumar on Saturday. A total of 63 trainees including 12 lady officers passed out.

The 47th Basic Course batch comprised one Deputy Superintendent of Police from Nagaland, 39 Sub Inspectors – 16 from Meghalaya, 15 from Nagaland, 3 from Nagaland Home Guards & Civil Defence, 2 from Manipur, 2 from Mizoram, 1 from Tripura — and 23 Assistant Sub Inspectors – 21 from Nagaland and 2 from Manipur.

The 47th Basic Course batch started on 6th January this year. These trainees underwent a very well researched and planned basic training. As per basic training module these trainees were trained in indoor subjects viz. Police Science, Legal Studies and Social Science and in the outdoor training was imparted on drill, weapons handling, Physical Efficiency, Police Operations and Tactics. Specialised inputs were given on Disaster Management, First Aids and Motor Vehicle Driving.

A short module on Jungle Camp was also organised where they carried out Cordon and Search Operations, Ambush and Counter Ambush, Raid, seizure etc. The trainees have been imparted with essential skills, knowledge and required aptitude to deliver their best once they join active service. In a bid to build a well-rounded personality and promote camaraderie, team spirit and sportsmanship, the trainees were encouraged to participate in extra-curricular activities through various clubs like Extempore and Debate club, Photography Club Quiz Club, Sports Club, Social Service Club, Literary Club and IT Club. They enthusiastically took part in various club activities.

Besides successful completion of Basic training, the trainees of 47th Basic Course also have participated in Post Graduate Diploma in “Police Administration and Investigation” from Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice, Jodhpur.

NEPA is a full-fledged premier police training institution of the Ministry of Home affairs. Though the Academy was initially mandated to conduct one basic course and three in-service courses with the target of training 166 police trainee officers of N E States per year, over the period of time the Academy started conducting a large number of courses for officers of other States also which includes officers from Armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces, Judiciary, Prisons besides State Police Departments. It is committed to teaching the police personnel of mainly the North Eastern States and from across the country to safeguard the value of freedom – freedom from disorder, criminal acts and criminals.

The Academy also trains police officers from neighbouring Countries viz Bangladesh and Myanmar. Over a period of time, the Academy has created all required infrastructure and imparting training with the use of latest gadgets and techniques.

NEPA Director, Deepak Kumar in his address emphasized that it was only due to the untiring and persistent efforts rendered by the officers and men of the Academy that this training institute has reached to its present level of excellence.

James Kikon, C/SI of Nagaland Police was bestowed with The Governor of Meghalaya Sword of Honour & NEPA Silver Medal as well as Chief Minister Meghalaya Baton of Honour & NEPA Silver Medal for All Round Best Trainee and Best Indoor Trainee respectively.

Pynsakkhiatmi Dkhar, C/SI of Meghalaya Police was awarded The Chief Minister Arunachal Pradesh Baton of Honour & NEPA Silver Medal for Best Cadet in Outdoor Training.