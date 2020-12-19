CoMSO burns effigies of Modi, Amit Shah to flag ILP demand

SHILLONG: Burning of effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and North Karimganj (Assam) Congress MLA ,K D Puyrkayashatha marked the completion of one year of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly passing the resolution to urge the Centre to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the State.

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO), an umbrella organisation of 19 pressure groups, staged a protest at Mothphran parking lot here on Saturday demanding the implementation of the ILP.

” We are totally disappointed as even after a year since the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly unanimously passed the resolution for ILP in the State the centre has not implemented it,” said CoMSO, Chairman, Robert Kharjarin adding that the protest today marks the disappointment.

Pointing out that the Centre has already given ILP to other States in the North East like Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Manipur, Kharjarin questioned whether the Centre even considers the citizens of the State as Indians.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the All Khasi Hill Achik Federation ( AKHAF) John Sangma also echoed similar sentiments and said that the State legislators should take the protest to New Delhi if the Centre remains adamant.

He also made it clear that the agitations will only cease if the aspirations of the people are met.