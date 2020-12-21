Desperate Cong making personal attacks, says NPP

SHILLONG, Dec 20: National People’s Party (NPP) Spokesperson, Marcuise Marak slammed the Opposition Congress for getting personal with their attacks on the ruling, claiming that the party had run out of issues and was desperately trying to remain in circulation.

“They (Congress) are getting too personal. This is not the way we play politics,” Marak said.

Congress Spokesperson Zenith Sangma had recently accused Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s brother-in-law, Sanjay A Sangma, of indulging in extortion from coal-laden trucks plying through National Highway 62.

The allegation came close on the heels of another allegation leveled by Leader of the Opposition, Mukul Sangma, accusing the chief minister and his brother, James, of tampering evidence and derailing the investigation into the 2017 IRS scam.

Asked to react to the two charges, the NPP Spokesperson refused to comment, saying that it was not an appropriate time as it was the festive season.

“Bring back the spirit of peace, love and respect to everyone,” was all he said.