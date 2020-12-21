Pursue corruption issue till truth is out: UDP to BJP

SHILLONG, Dec 20: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Sunday said the BJP’s state unit should not play to the galleries over allegations on issues of serious nature but pursue them until the truth surfaces.

“Any alleged illegality or issue of corruption becomes a serious matter when the charges are made by a group or a political party. It should not play to the galleries but pursue the matter till the truth surfaces,” UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh told The Shillong Times.

The BJP raked up the issue of corruption a month after its state in-charge Chuba Ao’s visit to Meghalaya.

“People are wise enough and you cannot fool them. All political parties are under the scanner of the public,” Mawthoh said.

“Initially, they said they will go all out against it (corruption). Then, they maintained a silence for a while. Now, they are vocal again on the issue. Since it has been revived now, I guess something is brewing in the state BJP,” Mawthoh said.

The UDP leader said if the state BJP is indeed pursuing the matter sincerely, it needs to be applauded.

“If there is a case of corruption, let there be an investigation. We are for it,” Mawthoh asserted.

Pointing out that the state government has already responded to the BJP’s demand by ordering an audit into the affairs of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, Mawthoh said, “They have made strong statements from the beginning and they should stick to what they said. But since the government is getting the matter audited, let’s wait for the report. If it is not satisfactory, they can go to another level.”

Stating that every politician has the right to express his/her opinion on matters of the state’s interests, he said when the issue is sensitive and serious in nature, the leaders of a political party must come out collectively.

“But I feel a consensus on the issue was not reached among their leaders,” the UDP general secretary added.