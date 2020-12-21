FIRs filed against NGEA leaders over ‘false accusation’

TURA, Dec 20: Two employees of the GHADC have filed separate FIRs against the leaders of the Non-Gazetted Employees Association (NGEA) for falsely accusing them of conniving with the Council secretary and illegally engaging themselves in contract work to renovate the William Point in Tura.

The FIRs were filed with the Officer in-charge of the Tura Police Station. While one FIR was filed by LDA of the Finance department, Bandi D Marak, on December 18, another was filed by Superintendent of GAD, Nacy Ch Marak, on Sunday.

The first FIR named NGEA president Senora Johnny Arengh, secretary Brithen M Sangma and joint secretary Flamingbird B Marak as the accused, while the one filed on Sunday named all three including one more person, Hennybirth Ch Marak, who is a member.

According to the FIRs, the false claim was made by the leaders in the social media news group Meghalaya News 24 where they had also alleged that the two employees were trying to draw the bill before Christmas.

Stating that the false claim made in the news group had maligned their reputations, the complainants in separate FIRs demanded strong action against the four persons and that they be booked under appropriate sections of law.