Transparency is the way to go for Mawkyrwat MLA

MAWKYRWAT, Dec 20: Batting for transparency, Mawkyrwat MLA Renikton L Tongkhar unveiled a flex with the names of all the schemes and projects with amount allotted for them, under the Special Rural Works Programme (SRWP), Chief Minister Special Rural Development Fund (CMSRDF), Intensive Arts and Cultural Development Programme (IACDP), Development of Traditional Folk Music (DTFM) and Intensive Sports and Youth Development Programme (ISYDP) for the year ending 2019-20.

The MLA released schemes worth Rs 2.17 crore in Mawkyrwat, South West Khasi Hills, during a meeting at the office of the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP).

In a bid to ensure that the funds are released to the beneficiaries in the most transparent manner, Tongkhar listed all schemes and beneficiaries’ name (for public schemes) on the flex.

The flex included works such as construction of public toilets, motorable roads, playgrounds, school buildings, dorbar halls, footbridges, footpaths, ponds, school fencings etc.

The MLA, who is also the PHE Minister of Meghalaya, allotted Rs 6 lakh for 60 beneficiaries to construct squash trailing support net in Shiliang Um area, known for producing squash in the district.

Besides, an amount of Rs 34.50 lakh was allotted for purchase of CGI sheets meant for 230 beneficiaries. He further provided Rs 10,000 each as educational financial assistance in the form of scholarship to 200 students from Mawkyrwat.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister elucidated that the intention of displaying the name of schemes and beneficiaries in the flex was to ensure transparency and for the public in the constituency to refer to it whenever they wanted.

Tongkhar expressed hopes that he would witness the schemes, both individual and community infrastructures, reaching people across his constituency. “At the end of the five year term, I want to see the schemes reach all corners of Mawkyrwat Constituency and not merely two or three particular areas,” the MLA said.