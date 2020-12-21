Night curfew lifted on Dec 24, 25 and 31 in WGH

TURA : The West Garo Hills District Administration on Monday informed that the continuing night curfew in the district would be lifted on the nights of December 24, 25 and 31 to enable people to attend Church services.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh in an order issued under Section 144 CrPC informed that while the continuing curfew has been extended till January 5 from 11 PM to 5 AM, curfew would be lifted on the said nights to allow the people to participate in the services.

According to the order, barring these changes for the main celebration, all other restrictions, prohibitions and exemptions will continue to remain the same.