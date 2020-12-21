64 cadres from 4 militant outfits lay down arms

GUWAHATI: In a major boost to the government’s measures to make Assam insurgency-free and usher in lasting peace, 64 militants of four insurgent outfits laid down arms and joined the mainstream in the presence of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal during a ceremonial surrender at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here on Monday.

Of the surrendered cadres, 18 belonged to the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom (I), 32 to the United People’s Revolutionary Front (a Kuki outfit from Karbi Anglong), 13 to the Dimasa National Liberation Army (which is active in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao), and one belonged to the People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK).

“Prominent amongst the surrendered ULFA (I) cadres are ‘deputy commander-in-chief’ of the outfit, Drishti Rajkhowa, who was also in charge of the western command of ULFA (I), self-styled lieutenant colonel Montu Saikia and self-styled lieutenant Sagar Topno,” an official statement issued here said.

“While Onn Teron alias Nokbe, self-styled commander-in-chief of PDCK was the lone cadre from the outfit, the prominent cadres of the United People’s Revolutionary Front (UPRF) include Lalminthang Guite and Chinkhamsen Guite,” the statement said.

Fourteen AK rifles, one M-20 semi-automatic rifle, 15 pistols, two 9mm carbines, one Lethod gun, 20 Lethod shells, radio handsets, etc. were also handed over by the militants during the surrender ceremony.

Sonowal, while welcoming the surrendered militants to the mainstream, said, “Progress can never be made without peace. None can live peacefully with a heart full of hatred. Those who took the path of violence must join the mainstream and contribute to nation building”.

The chief minister urged the militants who are still hiding to shun the path of violence and join the path of peace and progress.

He further said that the government has taken adequate steps for rehabilitating the members of the insurgent groups who are coming to the mainstream after laying down arms.

The cadres who have joined mainstream are being rehabilitated under the revised scheme of the central government for rehabilitation of northeast militants.

“They will also be provided with a stipend of Rs 6,000 a month. After the completion of three years, each of them will receive an amount of Rs 4 lakh as one-time grant money, subject to good behaviour,” a statement issued here said.

It may be recalled that 644 militants belonging to eight proscribed outfits of Assam laid down arms to join the mainstream here on January 23. A week later, another 968 Myanmar-based cadres of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (S), laid down arms and joined the mainstream.

