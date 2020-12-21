Shillong-Delhi flight inaugurated

SHILLONG: The Shillong_Delhi flight was inaugurated on Monday. State Transport Minister Snoawbhalang Dhar flew from Delhi to Umroi airport in Shillong in the inaugural direct flight between the two cities. The flight is weekly once and they are expected to operate two days a week from January 4.

The Meghalaya Government has partnered with Flybig to operate the direct flight in Delhi-Shillong and Shillong-Delhi routes

Addressing the gathering during a small function held at the Umroi Airport on the ccasion , Dhar said that it was a historic day as aspirations of the people to have a direct flight connecting from the state the national capital has become a reality.

According to him, the direct flight to Delhi will be operational two days a week adding that the flight service will again resume from January 04.

He further said that they were hopeful Flybig would made the flight operations on a daily basis once the demand increases. According to him, the State Government had floated the tender for the direct flight to Delhi in February this year.

In order to commence operations immediately, Flybig Chief Executive Officer, Capt. Srinivas Rao informed that they have made arrangements to operate a 75 seater Bombardier Q400 charter for this direct flight