Tripartite move to support int’l peace conference on Palestinian issue

RAMALLAH: A senior official said that there is a joint Palestinian-Egyptian-Jordanian move to support holding an international peace conference to solve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The move came as a result of a consultative meeting held among the Foreign Ministers of the three countries in Cairo on December 18, during which they exchanged their views on the Palestinian cause, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a statement on Sunday, Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt Diab al-Louh said that the Ministers held the meeting to place the Palestinian issue at the front of the Arab and international position to find a just and comprehensive solution.

“The Ministers are going to take advantage of the political changes in the Middle East Region, as well as the world, to support holding the international peace conference,” al-Louh said.

The move will be based on the international resolutions related to the Palestinian issue in order to allow the Palestinians to establish their independent state on the borders of 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to al-Louh.

He explained that the move includes political, diplomatic and legal actions at the international level, as well as the European Union, which stresses the importance of solving the Palestinian issue as soon as possible.

On October 28, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to hold urgent consultations on convening an international peace conference.