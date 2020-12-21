6.3-magnitude quake jolts Japan, no tsunami alert issued

TOKYO: An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale jolted Japan’s Aomori prefecture on Monday, but authorities did not issue a tsunami warning.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the quake occurred at 2.23 a.m., with its epicenter at a latitude of 40.7 degrees north and a longitude of 142.7 degrees east, and at a depth of 10 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

The earthquake logged 5 lower in some parts of Iwate prefecture and 4 in Aomori pPrefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

There were no immediate details on damages or injuries.