Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passes away at 93

NEW DELHI: A day after celebrating his 93rd birthday, veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Motilal Vora passed away on Monday afternoon.

According to party sources, Vora passed away on at a private hospital in Delhi.

Vora, one of the tallest leaders of the Congress, held several positions. He had served as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and was also the Governor of Uttar Pradesh.

He was a Rajya Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh till April this year and held several positions in the party, including the post of treasurer.

Condoling the death of Vora, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said: “Vora ji was a true Congressman and a wonderful human being. We will miss him very much. My love and condolences to his family and friends.”

