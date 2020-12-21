DPRO clarifies on release

TURA: The District Public Relations Officer (DPRO), Ampati in South West Garo Hills has clarified that the press release issued by his office had inadvertently mentioned that South West Garo Hills district has achieved the target for the financial year 2020-21 and the same has been published in the newspapers accordingly.

According to the clarification, the press release should have read “The district of South West Garo Hills has made considerable progress in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) by providing safe drinking water to more than 3,000 rural households through functional household tap connections (FHHTCs)” and not as issued earlier by this office.

Out of the 13072 households target for 2020-21, about 3042 HH has been covered which is about 23% of the annual target . The PHE district team has been making effort tirelessly to achieve the targeted FHTCs by the end of March 2021, it added.

“All the schools, ICDS and other govt institutions within the respective villages which has been targeted for the financial year 2020-21 will be provided with tap connection. The oversight and the inconvenience thus caused is deeply regretted,” the clarification further said.