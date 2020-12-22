Assam Cabinet’s nod for Bill to make Bodo associate official language

GUWAHATI: Assam Cabinet headed by the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday gave its approval for introduction of Assam Official Language Amendment Bill (to replace ordinance) to make Bodo Language in Devanagari script as Associate Official Language.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal today have its nod for land acquisition through direct purchase in way of negotiated settlement for improvement of State Highways and Major District Roads under Asom Mala Programme and EAP.

In place of Directorate of Social Welfare, two new Directorates — ‘Directorate of Women and Child Development’ and ‘Directorate of Social Justice and Empowerment — will be created.

The Cabinet Approved taking loan of Rs. 91 crores from NABARD under RIDF.

Service benefits of NHM employees will be improved in line with SSA — earned Leave, 60 years of service etc. granted.

A bill will be introduced for provincialization of the posts of Librarian in Degree Colleges.

The Cabinet approved proposal for amendment of Autonomous Council Acts- i) Kamatapur, ii) Motok, iii) Moran and Setting up of Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council.

It also approved taking over of Kokrajhar Music and Fine Arts College, Kokrajhar; Asom Sattriya Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in Jorhat.

The career progression scheme has been approved by the state Cabinet for doctors serving as faculty members of Medical Colleges in Assam. (Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor).