Govt committed to make Majuli island a top district in country: Sonowal

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal today assured members of citizens’ group and representatives of various social organisations from Majuli that the state government has remained committed to make Majuli one of the top districts in the country through holistic development of the river island.

He also stressed on the need to protect the rich bio-diversity and cultural heritage of Majuli which is the largest habited river island in the world, by all the stakeholders while keeping intrinsic values of the river island intact amidst progress and development.

Representatives of citizens groups and various social organisations called on the Chief Minister who represents Majuli in the state Assembly, at his official residence here.

The delegation of Majuli people also thanked the Chief Minister for making Majuli a district and bringing rapid infrastructure development there.

They also said that the residents of Majuli would always remember the contribution of the Chief Minister for ushering in a period of progress for Majuli which had been suffering from neglect and apathy of previous State Governments and lagged behind in development. They also expressed optimism that the Chief Minister would keep working for the development of Majuli and Assam in future with the same zeal and dedication.

The Chief Minister said that he has been blessed with the love and affection of people of Majuli for the last four years which gave him strength to serve the people of Assam without any hindrance.