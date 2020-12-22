CoMSO demands more

SHILLONG, Dec 21: After the opening of the entry-exit point at Umling in Ri Bhoi on Monday, the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO) demanded that the state government set up a similar infrastructure in other parts of the state at the earliest.

“Something is better than nothing and it is a welcome step by the government,” CoMSO chairman, Robertjune Kharjahrin, said.

Hoping that the new facilitation centre for visitors at Umling will go a long way in addressing the concerns of the state, he insisted that the government expedite the process of setting up the other entry and exit points.

The government has already acquired land for similar entry and exit points in some places. The structures at Bajengdoba and Ratacherra are likely to be constructed by 2021 or 2022.

“We hope Governor (Satya Pal Malik) will soon give his assent to the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) which will give more teeth to the entry and exit point,” he said.

Of the 41 locations, 24 have been identified in phase I of the project. For these, the process of land acquisition is at various stages of progress.

The idea of setting up the entry and exit points was conceived in 2014-15 when the state was witnessing intensified agitations in favour of the implementation of Inner Line Permit or ILP.